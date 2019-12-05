UrduPoint.com
Estonian Court To Consider Parole For Russian Accused Of Cybercrimes - Reports

An Estonian court will consider later in December the possibility of parole for a Russian national who is serving a prison sentence on cybercrimes charges on behalf of Russian intelligence, Estonian media reported on Thursday

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, the Viru County Court said that the application for parole will be considered at a hearing on December 11.

At the same time, neither the correctional facility nor the prosecutor's office intends to support it, the outlet noted.

Alexei Vasilyev, a 22-year-old Russian citizen, was sentenced in March of 2018 to four years in prison on charges of preparing cybercrimes and working with foreign intelligence against the Estonian state.

Vasilyev was arrested in November 2017 at a border crossing while attempting to leave Estonia for Russia.

