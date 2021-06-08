UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Cyberexperts Partake In NATO-Led Interoperability Exercise - Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Estonian Cyberexperts Partake in NATO-Led Interoperability Exercise - Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Estonian specialists will take part in the NATO-backed Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXercise (CWIX) on the technical compatibility of telecommunications technologies and cybersecurity of the alliance's member states, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Monday.

The international drills that kicked off earlier on Monday aim at studying and testing the information and communication technologies solutions of NATO member and partner countries, as well as their interoperability, the Estonian military said in a statement.

"This year, we will focus, primarily, on the development of interoperability for the defense forces situation and combat activity information system, but CWIX is an important launch platform for the standard development of any communications and information system.

CWIX is important to our military because during the exercise, we will develop the capability of our own information systems to speak the same language as those of the allies," the statement added.

The exercise will last through June 23 and involve specialists from over 30 countries. This year's edition will be held in a hybrid format, with the main execution site located at the Joint Force Training Center in the city of Bydgoszcz in northern Poland, and several other locations throughout Europe and North America.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Bydgoszcz Same Alliance Poland SITE June From

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

2 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

29 minutes ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

29 minutes ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

29 minutes ago

Wall collapse incident: DC forms probe committee

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.