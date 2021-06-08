Estonian Cyberexperts Partake in NATO-Led Interoperability Exercise - Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Estonian specialists will take part in the NATO-backed Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXercise (CWIX) on the technical compatibility of telecommunications technologies and cybersecurity of the alliance's member states, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Monday.

The international drills that kicked off earlier on Monday aim at studying and testing the information and communication technologies solutions of NATO member and partner countries, as well as their interoperability, the Estonian military said in a statement.

"This year, we will focus, primarily, on the development of interoperability for the defense forces situation and combat activity information system, but CWIX is an important launch platform for the standard development of any communications and information system.

CWIX is important to our military because during the exercise, we will develop the capability of our own information systems to speak the same language as those of the allies," the statement added.

The exercise will last through June 23 and involve specialists from over 30 countries. This year's edition will be held in a hybrid format, with the main execution site located at the Joint Force Training Center in the city of Bydgoszcz in northern Poland, and several other locations throughout Europe and North America.