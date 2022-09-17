Estonian Defense Minister Says Deployment of UK Brigade in Country Priority for Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Friday that the most important goal for Tallinn is the rapid deployment of a UK brigade in the country, which will become the basis for the creation of a NATO division.

Earlier on Friday, Pevkur held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"The most important priority for Estonia now is the allocation by the UK of an additional brigade and the creation of a combat-ready NATO divisional structure on its basis," Pevkur said, as quoted by the defense ministry.

The Estonian government allocated additional funding to secure the necessary conditions for an additional allied presence, Pevkur said, adding that Estonia is going to construct new barracks, create technical infrastructure, and expand training grounds.

At the June NATO summit in Madrid, the member states decided to allocate forces at the brigade level for the defense of the NATO countries bordering Russia.