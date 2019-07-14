UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Defense Minister, US Air Force Chief Discuss Air Defense Issues - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Estonian Defense Minister, US Air Force Chief Discuss Air Defense Issues - Ministry

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik and US Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein, discussed issues of air defense in the Baltic region during the US general's visit to Estonia, the Defense Ministry of the Baltic country said in a statemented on Saturday.

"At the meeting at the Defense Ministry, the sides confirmed that the cooperation between countries of the Baltic Sea coast and ensuring that different defense systems are integrated are of key importance for strengthening Estonia's air defense," the statement read.

Goldfein reaffirmed the United States remained committed to NATO's Article 5, which says that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all of its members.

He also expressed appreciation for Estonia spending 2 percent on defense in accordance with NATO guidelines.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Visit David Alliance Estonia United States All

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

56 minutes ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

1 hour ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

1 hour ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

1 hour ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.