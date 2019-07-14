Estonian Defense Minister, US Air Force Chief Discuss Air Defense Issues - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik and US Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein, discussed issues of air defense in the Baltic region during the US general's visit to Estonia, the Defense Ministry of the Baltic country said in a statemented on Saturday.

"At the meeting at the Defense Ministry, the sides confirmed that the cooperation between countries of the Baltic Sea coast and ensuring that different defense systems are integrated are of key importance for strengthening Estonia's air defense," the statement read.

Goldfein reaffirmed the United States remained committed to NATO's Article 5, which says that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all of its members.

He also expressed appreciation for Estonia spending 2 percent on defense in accordance with NATO guidelines.