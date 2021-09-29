UrduPoint.com

Estonian Entertainment TV Channel To Launch News Show In Russian Next Week

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Russian-language Duo 7 television channel in Estonia, a subsidiary of the Duo Media Networks company under the umbrella national Postimees Grupp media holding, will begin broadcasting news in Russian starting October 4, the Postimees newspaper said on Wednesday.

The chief of the Russian editorial office of Postimees, Olesja Lagashina, said that the new show is the next logical step in the development of the channel's video content, which currently includes reporting and interviews.

"At the same time, it is important for us that our news are broadcast on the tv screen. We are glad, that Duo 7 can offer us such an opportunity and we hope that our regular audience will fancy this format," Lagashina told Postimees.

The news program in Russian will air on workdays and inform the TV-spectators on the topical events of the day. The short news block will be broadcast five times a day, according to the media.

Duo 7 started broadcasting in July. Its spectators can watch movies and series premiered by Russian TV studios, famous Russian TV shows that have not aired in the Baltic countries yet, and popular comedies, crime films, and melodramas.

Postimees Grupp includes print press, radio and several TV channels in addition to Duo 7.

