Estonian Envoy To UN Says Doubts War Possible Between Russia, Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Russia and Ukraine have too much to lose if they enter a military conflict which is why it is dubitable that war will break out, Estonia's Ambassador to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said on Friday

"I doubt there will be war, (as each side) understands there is much to lose," Jurgenson said during a briefing dedicated to the conclusion of Estonia's membership in the UN Security Council 2020-21.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after the West alleged that Russia engaged in a troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claimed Moscow prepares for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and warned it considers NATO's military activity near its borders a threat to its national security.

Russia has also said it reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory.

On Wednesday, Russia and NATO delegations met for talks on the Moscow-proposed security guarantees. NATO enlargement was the main topic on the agenda amid Russia's grave concerns over the additional emergence of military infrastructure on its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space became a member of the alliance.

NATO emphasized that it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the alliance on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.

