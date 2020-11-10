Estonian Finance Minister Survives Confidence Vote After Criticizing US Election

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme barely survived a vote of no confidence on Monday after questioning the outcome of the US presidential election.

The 101-seat Estonian parliament split 54 to 46 to keep him in the coalition government.

Martin Helme and his father Mart, the interior minister, on Sunday called the US polls rigged.

President Kersti Kaljulaid lashed out at the ministers for endangering the Baltic nation's alliance with the US by meddling in its electoral process.

Mart Helme announced his resignation on Monday, which was promptly approved by Prime Minister Juri Ratas and President Kaljulaid.

Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden was projected the winner of the presidential election by all major US networks and media outlets this weekend. Trump, however, has filed several legal challenges and refuses to concede.