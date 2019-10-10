Estonian Foreign Minister Calls on Turkey to Stop Military Operation in Northern Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on Thursday on Turkey to cease its military operation against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on Thursday on Turkey to cease its military operation against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

The Turkish offensive began on Wednesday. Turkey has been seeking to clear the area in the north of Syria near its border of Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, controlling the area, are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"We are concerned over the military operation in northeastern Syria, which will further undermine the regional stability. We call on Turkey to cease the unilateral military operation and avoid civilian casualties and further deteriorate the humanitarian situation," Reinsalu said, as quoted by the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

Turkey's offensive in northern Syria has been condemned by Damascus, which considers the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. Russia has called on Turkey to respect Syria's territorial integrity. Moscow urged Ankara to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

Several Arab countries have also criticized the offensive. Moreover, the Arab League said it would gather its member states' foreign ministers on Saturday to discuss the crisis.

The situation has also been condemned by the European Union. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, according to Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve.