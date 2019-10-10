UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Foreign Minister Calls On Turkey To Stop Military Operation In Northern Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:23 PM

Estonian Foreign Minister Calls on Turkey to Stop Military Operation in Northern Syria

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on Thursday on Turkey to cease its military operation against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on Thursday on Turkey to cease its military operation against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

The Turkish offensive began on Wednesday. Turkey has been seeking to clear the area in the north of Syria near its border of Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, controlling the area, are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"We are concerned over the military operation in northeastern Syria, which will further undermine the regional stability. We call on Turkey to cease the unilateral military operation and avoid civilian casualties and further deteriorate the humanitarian situation," Reinsalu said, as quoted by the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

Turkey's offensive in northern Syria has been condemned by Damascus, which considers the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. Russia has called on Turkey to respect Syria's territorial integrity. Moscow urged Ankara to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

Several Arab countries have also criticized the offensive. Moreover, the Arab League said it would gather its member states' foreign ministers on Saturday to discuss the crisis.

The situation has also been condemned by the European Union. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, according to Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey France European Union Damascus Germany Ankara United Kingdom Belgium Poland Border Arab

Recent Stories

Get Ready to Experience The Evolution Of Photograp ..

18 seconds ago

Imad Wasim to lead Northern team in National T20 C ..

6 minutes ago

Journalist Muhammad Hajjan Simung passes away

6 minutes ago

Manufacturers want crackdown against smuggling of ..

6 minutes ago

Match-deprived Fiji offer blueprint to trouble Wal ..

6 minutes ago

Malaysia finds hornbill 'ivory' in massive wildlif ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.