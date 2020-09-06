UrduPoint.com
Estonian Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Deaths Of 2 French Soldiers In Mali

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Sunday sent his condolences to the families of the two French servicemen who were killed during Operation Barkhane in northern Mali.

Late on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said in a statement that two French servicemen were killed and another was injured in Mali when their armored vehicle was destroyed by an improvised explosive device. The explosion occurred on Saturday morning during the operation in the Tessalit district of the Kidal region in Mali.

"Our sincere condolences to our French allies and the families of the fallen soldiers. We wish the injured ally a speedy recovery. The international community calls on Mali to continue efforts to move as quickly as possible to a civilian government," Reinsalu said, as quoted on the Foreign Ministry's website.

Operation Barkhane, launched in August 2014, is led by the French military against Islamist groups in Africa's Sahel region. Over 30 French servicemen have died during the operation. Estonia is also participating in the operation.

