UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Foreign Minister Opposes Visa Liberalization With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

Estonian Foreign Minister Opposes Visa Liberalization With Russia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday that he did not consider it "wise" to raise the issue of easing visa restrictions with Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday that he did not consider it "wise" to raise the issue of easing visa restrictions with Russia.

"I do not think it would be wise," Reinsalu said, fielding questions in parliament.

Estonia at the same time is interested in reducing obstacles for its citizens crossing the Russian border, the minister stated.

Reinsalu, in particular, added that Russian e-visas, which are popular among Estonians, did not pose a threat to the country's security. In a February report, the Defense Ministry of neighboring Lithuania notably designated Russian e-visas as a national security threat, claiming that Russian security services are the main beneficiary of the measure as they allegedly actively recruit spies from the three Baltic nations.

In his speech, the Estonian minister also expressed a belief that the European Union and NATO should continue their current policy toward Russia.

In 2019, Russia started issuing free e-visas for nationals from 53 countries to visit St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region. Earlier, the same measure took effect in Russia's Far East. Starting January 1, 2021, the service will be extended onto all Russian regions.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Parliament European Union Visit Kaliningrad St. Petersburg Same Lithuania January February Visa Border 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAEU allocates AED70 million to scientific researc ..

19 minutes ago

People’s economic rights must not be compromised

25 minutes ago

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

43 minutes ago

Minister orders completing blind persons' recruitm ..

16 seconds ago

Mishal Malik lauds media role for becoming voice o ..

17 seconds ago

Junior Games-2020 inaugurated

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.