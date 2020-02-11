Estonian Foreign Minister Opposes Visa Liberalization With Russia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday that he did not consider it "wise" to raise the issue of easing visa restrictions with Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday that he did not consider it "wise" to raise the issue of easing visa restrictions with Russia.

"I do not think it would be wise," Reinsalu said, fielding questions in parliament.

Estonia at the same time is interested in reducing obstacles for its citizens crossing the Russian border, the minister stated.

Reinsalu, in particular, added that Russian e-visas, which are popular among Estonians, did not pose a threat to the country's security. In a February report, the Defense Ministry of neighboring Lithuania notably designated Russian e-visas as a national security threat, claiming that Russian security services are the main beneficiary of the measure as they allegedly actively recruit spies from the three Baltic nations.

In his speech, the Estonian minister also expressed a belief that the European Union and NATO should continue their current policy toward Russia.

In 2019, Russia started issuing free e-visas for nationals from 53 countries to visit St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region. Earlier, the same measure took effect in Russia's Far East. Starting January 1, 2021, the service will be extended onto all Russian regions.