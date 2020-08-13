UrduPoint.com
Estonian Foreign Minister Raises Belarus Issue With UN Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu raised concern about the situation in Belarus in the United Nations Security Council, where the country currently holds a non-permanent seat.

"Today spoke about situation in Belarus at the #UN Security Council meeting. Very concerned about the developments. Violent crackdown of peaceful protests is unacceptable. I call upon #Belarus to avoid further violence and respect human rights," Reinsalu said in a tweet.

A day prior, the Belarusian Ambassador to Tallin Vyacheslav Kachanoc was summoned to the Foreign Ministry where he was urged to pressure Minsk to cease the use of force and repressions against peaceful protesters.

The unrest began in Belarus began after the ballot closed on the night of the August 9 election, when the preliminary results showed Lukashenko leading by a wide margin. Thousands have since been arrested and one person died in cat-and-mouse scuffles with police, who have resorted to using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

