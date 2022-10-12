Estonian Foreign Minister Says Russian Statements on Criminal Case Against Him Not Serious

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said the statements by Russian officials about the possible initiation of a criminal case against him cannot be taken seriously.

Earlier, Reinsalu said Estonia welcomes the explosion on the Crimean Bridge and congratulates Ukrainian security services, which are probably behind that operation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said her ministry was preparing an appeal to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office with a request to initiate a criminal case against Reinsalu over his words about the Crimean Bridge blast, aimed at "directly justifying, praising, calling for a terrorist act against our country."

"The statements of Mrs.

Zakharova and Russian officials in general can no longer be taken seriously," Reinsalu wrote on social media on Tuesday, adding that the activities of the Russian authorities are allegedly aimed only at "justifying" Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Monday, said Moscow has made precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning. Putin called the recent blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a Ukrainian terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.