Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Draft 7th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets called on the EU to draft a new, seventh, package of sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will include Sberbank and other major Russian banks, three leading Russian tv channels, as well as new individuals. The package also stipulates a phased full-scale oil embargo.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, the European Union has demonstrated exceptional unity in adopting new sanctions, and now it is important to move on.

"It is important to start discussing those areas of the Russian economy, those sectors about which we have not yet been able to agree. There is such a movement, step by step, now, and this is the most important thing, that after the adoption of the sixth sanctions package, we should start moving towards the seventh package of sanctions," Liimets said as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.