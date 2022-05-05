UrduPoint.com

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU To Draft 7th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Draft 7th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets called on the EU to draft a new, seventh, package of sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will include Sberbank and other major Russian banks, three leading Russian tv channels, as well as new individuals. The package also stipulates a phased full-scale oil embargo.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, the European Union has demonstrated exceptional unity in adopting new sanctions, and now it is important to move on.

"It is important to start discussing those areas of the Russian economy, those sectors about which we have not yet been able to agree. There is such a movement, step by step, now, and this is the most important thing, that after the adoption of the sixth sanctions package, we should start moving towards the seventh package of sanctions," Liimets said as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil TV Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.