Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against Russia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on the European Union to introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, the ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on the European Union to introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"It is important for the European Union to move forward with the ninth sanctions package, expand restrictive measures against the Belarusian regime... and impose a price cap on oil to hinder the financing of Russia's war machine," Reinsalu said at a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Tallinn.

The Estonian foreign minister sent a proposal to the European Commission on the introduction of a new package of sanctions, and the immediate and comprehensive application of energy sanctions against Russian gas and oil.

On October 7, the European Union introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian seaborne oil exports at a level coordinated by G7 allies. The measure will go into effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5 for refined petroleum products.

