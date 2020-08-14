Estonian Foreign Ministry Approves of US Plans to Impose Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday that Washington's plans to impose sanctions on European companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were in Tallinn's interests.

"I think that the steps that will help block Nord Stream 2 meet the interests of Estonia, and the logic of the US actions is clear to me," Reinsalu told the ERR news portal.

The diplomat also noted that there was no consensus among European countries regarding the construction of the gas pipeline.

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was updating its public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 into the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

This means investment and other activities related to Russia's gas pipelines are now at risk of US sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously qualified Washington's decision to remove CAATSA exemption for Nord Stream 2 as an attempt of unfair competition through pressure on European businesses.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.