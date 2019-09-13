UrduPoint.com
Estonian Foreign Ministry Has No Info About Imprisoned Russian Citizen - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:05 PM

Russia's embassy in Estonia received a response from the Estonian Foreign Ministry to a request concerning an imprisoned Russian citizen over a case of alleged espionage, but no new details on the situation were provided, the embassy's press service told Sputnik on Friday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russia's embassy in Estonia received a response from the Estonian Foreign Ministry to a request concerning an imprisoned Russian citizen over a case of alleged espionage, but no new details on the situation were provided, the embassy's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, media reported that a Harju county court in Tallinn sentenced a Russian citizen, A. A., on August 29 to five years in prison. The man was reportedly detained by the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) in May and made a plea deal with the prosecution after he was charged with espionage against Estonia.

"We received a formal response from the Foreign Ministry, which says that they do not have information about the details of this case and will send our request further to the Interior Ministry," the press service said.

According to the prosecutors, the details of the case cannot be disclosed, since the investigation has not finished yet.

