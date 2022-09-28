Estonian Foreign Ministry Proposes Sanctioning Patriarch Kirill

Estonia proposes including the head of the Russian orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, in the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Estonia proposes including the head of the Russian orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, in the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account statements of Patriarch Kirill, Estonia proposes to include Patriarch Kirill in the sanctions list of the European Union. The sanctity of the church cannot serve as a cover for conducting inhumane policy.

Estonia is irreconcilable on this issue,"� Urmas Reinsalu was quoted by the ministry's press service as saying.

On Tuesday, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called for "spiritual mobilization" among the faithful to reconcile Russia with Ukraine.

Canada and the United Kingdom added Partiarch Kirill to their sanctions lists in June-July in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, while the EU excluded him from initial sanctions plans in June due to Hungary's opposition.