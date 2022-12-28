Estonian Foreign Ministry Says Exclusion of Russia From UN Has No Chance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Estonian Undersecretary for Global Affairs Mart Volmer said on Wednesday that the issue of Russia's possible exclusion from the United Nations has no prospect of succeeding since most of the world's countries would be against such a decision

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Estonian Undersecretary for Global Affairs Mart Volmer said on Wednesday that the issue of Russia's possible exclusion from the United Nations has no prospect of succeeding since most of the world's countries would be against such a decision.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for Russia to be excluded from the UN, despite the fact that it is impossible under the Charter of the organization, in which Russia has the right of veto in the Security Council, the organization's main body.

"In this case, it should be taken into account that, unfortunately, Ukraine does not have a very large international support for this issue," Volmer told Estonian broadcaster ERR, adding that the initiative shows no promise now.

According to the diplomat, Western countries should focus on those aspects of international policy where Russia really can be isolated.