Estonian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador After Mass Protests Across Belarus

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Estonian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belarusian Ambassador Vyacheslav Kachanov regarding the ongoing protests in the country in the wake of the presidential election.

"Today, 11 August the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Belarusian ambassador Vyacheslav Kachanov to account in regard to the violent suppression of protests following his country's presidential elections. Estonia calls upon the Belarusian authorities to halt all use of force and repressions against peaceful protesters.

Estonia is closely monitoring events in Belarus and we express our hope that democratic processes will be able to take place in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, Belarus held its presidential election, which resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered widespread protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests. The civil unrest continued on Monday.