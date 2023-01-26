UrduPoint.com

Estonian Government Announces Extraordinary Military Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 06:47 PM

The Estonian government announced on Thursday an extraordinary defense readiness exercise Okas, which will involve participation of the country's paramilitary armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Estonian government announced on Thursday an extraordinary defense readiness exercise Okas, which will involve participation of the country's paramilitary armed forces.

"According to the proposal of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, 658 reservists from territorial defence units of the Parnumaa, Saaremaa and Laane districts, Territorial Defence Region West, Estonian Defence League, are ordered to participate in the exercise. In addition, 172 members of the Defence League are invited to the exercise by the commanders of districts," the government said in a statement.

The goal of the drills is to achieve combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure, the statement read.

In addition, territorial defense units will practice wartime military engagements, according to the statement.

In October, Estonia held a series of 2022 military drills, which involved more than 7,000 military personnel.

