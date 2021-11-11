UrduPoint.com

Estonian Government Bans Tattoos, Tanning For Teens

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

The Estonian government approved on Thursday a draft law on public health, which, among other items, will ban tattoos and services in tanning salons for teens under 18, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said

"In accordance with the bill, not only will the ban on tattoos and tanning services provided to young people under the age of 18 be established but also requirements for other cosmetic services will be updated," the statement said.

The government notes that, according to the WHO, tanning salons' connection to cancer has been scientifically proven. There is also a number of health hazards associated with tattoos from the dyes used in the tattooing procedure. The law is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2023.

