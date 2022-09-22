Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists for Additional Military Exercise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Estonian government on Thursday ordered the call-up of 2,861 reservists for the additional OKAS/QUILL 2022 defense readiness exercise to allegedly practice the functioning of the reserve army, the Estonian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW/TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Estonian government on Thursday ordered the call-up of 2,861 reservists for the additional OKAS/QUILL 2022 defense readiness exercise to allegedly practice the functioning of the reserve army, the Estonian Defense Ministry said.

"On the proposal of the Commander of the Defense Forces, 2861 reservists ... were invited to the readiness exercise. Persons in reserve whose units are called to the defence readiness exercise are required to report immediately to the designated assembly point," a statement read.

During the military training, which is taking place from September 22-28, Estonian servicemen will work out the national chain of command, from the government decision-making process to the combat readiness of specific units in the rapid response structure, the defense ministry added.

At the same time, according to Estonian military, the OKAS/QUILL 2022 defense readiness exercise has nothing to do with partial mobilization in Russia.

"There is no direct security threat to Estonia. The exercise is conducted yearly with the Government decision and with no previous notice to the participants. The Estonian reserve-based defence model requires for reservists to be ready to react and participate in exercises at all times," the statement added.

Tallinn has decided to hold the military training long before Russia announced partial mobilization, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told a press conference on Thursday. His worlds were echoed by Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, the deputy chief of the Estonian defense forces, who said that carrying out additional training was a standard procedure.

"We want to show that we have a standing army, that we are constantly training in peacetime and are ready to quickly raise the army at the right time," Palm added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country on Wednesday the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions decided to stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country is prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.