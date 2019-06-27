UrduPoint.com
Estonian Government Disapproves Of Leaving PACE Over Russia Issue - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:02 PM

Estonia does not support the idea of leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) entirely because of the latter's endorsement of a resolution ratifying Russia's credentials to the body, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Thursday, amid reports that the country's delegation to the assembly had left an ongoing session

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Estonia does not support the idea of leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) entirely because of the latter's endorsement of a resolution ratifying Russia's credentials to the body, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Thursday, amid reports that the country's delegation to the assembly had left an ongoing session.

Earlier in the day, Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme suggested that his country leave PACE, saying that Tallinn should not use taxpayer money to support an institution that supported Russia. Prior to this, media reported that Estonia along with six other delegations had decided to leave the current PACE session over the ratification of Russia's credentials.

"Currently, the government does not support the idea of Estonia leaving PACE entirely and halting dialogue," Ratas said at a news conference in Tallinn.

On Wednesday, the PACE Ukrainian delegation's head, Volodymyr Ariev, released a statement saying that the delegations of Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia had decided to leave PACE and return home to consult with their respective governments on what to do next.

On Thursday, Slovakia denied that it had left as an act of protest and said that the majority of its delegation had supported the restoration of Russia's credentials.

PACE deprived the Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. In response, the Russian delegation stopped renewing its credentials in 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the council in 2017.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution inviting the Russian delegation to take part in the assembly's June session. That same day, the Russians presented their credentials to PACE, which were immediately challenged by lawmakers from Georgia and Ukraine, the two countries whose relations with Russia are especially tense these days.

