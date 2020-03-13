The Estonian government has declared a state of emergency until May 1 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Juri Ratas said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Estonian government has declared a state of emergency until May 1 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Juri Ratas said.

"I understand the inconvenience that the declaration of a state of emergency will cause all of us, but it is not just people's health, but the protection of lives that is at stake," Ratas said late on Thursday, as quoted by the national ERR news broadcaster.

Per the government's decision, the educational institutions will switch to online learning beginning on Monday. In addition, all museums and movie theaters will be closed until May 1, and all public events, including conferences and sports competitions, will be canceled as well.

As of Friday, there are 27 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.