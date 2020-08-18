UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Gov't Refuses To Recognize Results Of Belarus' Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:13 PM

Estonian Gov't Refuses to Recognize Results of Belarus' Presidential Election

Estonia has not recognized the presidential election in Belarus due to perceived falsification of results that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth consecutive term, the Estonian government said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Estonia has not recognized the presidential election in Belarus due to perceived falsification of results that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth consecutive term, the Estonian government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Estonia does not recognise the results of the presidential elections in Belarus on 9 August, which were neither free nor fair. Estonia is of the opinion that Alexander Lukashenko has lost his mandate due to widespread falsification of election results," the statement read.

The Estonian government believes that the European Union should impose targeted sanctions against the Belarusian officials responsible for the alleged violence and election fraud.

Tallinn's stance is that Belarus should now hold a "new, free, and democratic" vote. In this regard, the Estonian government called on Brussels to cooperate with international organizations, such as the UN Security Council and the Council of Europe, with an emphasis on "preventing a possible escalation of violence and finding a peaceful political solution that would lead to new elections.

"

According to the statement, the Estonian government will contribute 100,000 Euros ($119,000) in support of the Belarusian civil society and free press.

Protests in Belarus are in their ninth day now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other cities after the government claimed that Lukashenko won the presidential election with over 80 percent of the vote while the key opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won less than 10 percent.

During the first several days, police and security officers used force to disperse the protesters. The documented police crackdown on protesters included use of tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets as well as physical and psychological assault of arrested protesters and journalists.

Last week, the governments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have offered mediation services between Belarus' government and civil society.

Related Topics

Election Police United Nations Water Europe Vote Civil Society European Union Minsk Brussels Lead Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia August Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Beirut Port Director Placed Under Arrest Over Augu ..

2 minutes ago

Wikileaks Wanted to Work With Russia in Swaying 20 ..

2 minutes ago

USC takes many initiatives to provide relief to ma ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh appears before NAB in wheat s ..

2 minutes ago

Police conducts search operation in New Town area

7 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to ensure clean, green environme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.