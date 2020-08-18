Estonia has not recognized the presidential election in Belarus due to perceived falsification of results that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth consecutive term, the Estonian government said in a statement on Tuesday

"Estonia does not recognise the results of the presidential elections in Belarus on 9 August, which were neither free nor fair. Estonia is of the opinion that Alexander Lukashenko has lost his mandate due to widespread falsification of election results," the statement read.

The Estonian government believes that the European Union should impose targeted sanctions against the Belarusian officials responsible for the alleged violence and election fraud.

Tallinn's stance is that Belarus should now hold a "new, free, and democratic" vote. In this regard, the Estonian government called on Brussels to cooperate with international organizations, such as the UN Security Council and the Council of Europe, with an emphasis on "preventing a possible escalation of violence and finding a peaceful political solution that would lead to new elections.

According to the statement, the Estonian government will contribute 100,000 Euros ($119,000) in support of the Belarusian civil society and free press.

Protests in Belarus are in their ninth day now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other cities after the government claimed that Lukashenko won the presidential election with over 80 percent of the vote while the key opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won less than 10 percent.

During the first several days, police and security officers used force to disperse the protesters. The documented police crackdown on protesters included use of tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets as well as physical and psychological assault of arrested protesters and journalists.

Last week, the governments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have offered mediation services between Belarus' government and civil society.