The Estonian government said on Tuesday that it had renewed the National Security Concept due to deteriorating international security environment and would submit the document to the parliament for its approval

"The government approved and will submit to the Estonian Parliament the updated National Security Concept of Estonia. The document describes the security environment that has become more tense," the statement read.

The Estonian government noted that the new concept sets the goal of increasing the level of military defense spending to at least 3% of the country's gross domestic product due to "the growing military threat" from Russia.

"We renewed the National Security Concept of Estonia because the international security environment has deteriorated.

.. The updated National Security Concept of Estonia formulates what politicians and security experts have always said - the main threat to our security comes from Russia," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in the statement published by the government.

The document also aims at ensuring economic security, cohesion of the society and developing civil protection mechanisms, among other things, the government added.

Estonia's new national security concept is based on the previous version of the document adopted in 2017, and it is already the fifth of its kind since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The concept elaborated by the government must be approved by the parliament before going into effect.

