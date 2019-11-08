(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Estonian Government Committee on Drug Prevention will not support marijuana legalization and considers the continuous education of people on its negative effects to prevent the normalization of drug use in society, Interior Minister Mart Helme said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the petition for marijuana legalization received over 1,000 signatures compelling parliament to take the issue into consideration, per the country's laws.

"We have decided to not support marijuana legalization, to continue the preventive work, and the fight against normalization of marijuana using," Helme said.

The minister added that marijuana legalization would send a message that drug use is condoned by the Estonian society.

"We are talking about a growing tendency in Europe and in the rest of the world, which could lead to a sea of change in attitudes toward marijuana use as well as increasing the overall drug use," Helme stressed.

The Estonian Government Committee on Drug Prevention was created in 2012 for high-level anti-drug coordination.

According to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, 13.6 percent of Estonia's young adults aged 15-34 used cannabis last year.