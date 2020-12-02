Estonian Intelligence Service Looking for Russian-Speaking Employees Through Media Ad

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has started to look for new employees with a good knowledge of Russian and English through an advertisement in a media outlet.

The information about a vacancy of an intelligence specialist and intelligence analyst appeared on Wednesday in the advertisement section of the Eesti Ekspress newspaper.

"The department is looking for a well-educated, communicative person for the position of intelligence operations specialist, who understands that life may extend beyond the office and normal working hours. The candidate is expected to enjoy travel and quickly adapt to new cultural spaces and situations," the ad read.

An intelligence analyst must also be well educated, have a broad mind and analytical skills.

The position prescribes processing of large amounts of data, combining the information and presenting it creatively in a clear and concise manner.

It is noted that candidates must be Estonian citizens and speak Russian and English fluently. The department does not mention the need for proficiency in Estonian. The deadline for applying for the job is December 13. The vacancy announcement does not indicate the salary for the job.

The Foreign Intelligence Service is directly subordinate to Estonia's Defense Ministry. It ensures the protection of national security and constitutional order, collects and processes information, carries out counterintelligence activities and ensures protection of state secrets.