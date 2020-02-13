Estonian Interior Chief Backs Ban on Russian TV Channels

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme said Wednesday his Conservative People's Party supported banning Russian television channels as did other Baltic nations.

"We have repeatedly said that Russian channels operating in Baltic countries could be shut in Estonia the way they were shut by some of our southern neighbors," he said in parliament.

One of them is First Baltic Channel which rebroadcasts shows by Russia's First Channel as well creates its own content in Russian. A package of its programs has been bought by the administration in Tallinn, the Estonian capital with a sizable Russian-speaking population.

"I do not see how the Interior Ministry can interfere with their budget policy and media relations... but our party shares the opinion in principle that these channels should be restricted or banned from operating in Estonia," Helme said.

Security services in neighboring Latvia have recently raided the Baltic Media Alliance, which owns First Baltic Channel, on suspicion that its co-owner has violated anti-Russia sanctions. Russia has repeatedly accused the Baltic states of discriminating against its media.