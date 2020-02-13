UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Interior Chief Backs Ban On Russian TV Channels

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Estonian Interior Chief Backs Ban on Russian TV Channels

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme said Wednesday his Conservative People's Party supported banning Russian television channels as did other Baltic nations.

"We have repeatedly said that Russian channels operating in Baltic countries could be shut in Estonia the way they were shut by some of our southern neighbors," he said in parliament.

One of them is First Baltic Channel which rebroadcasts shows by Russia's First Channel as well creates its own content in Russian. A package of its programs has been bought by the administration in Tallinn, the Estonian capital with a sizable Russian-speaking population.

"I do not see how the Interior Ministry can interfere with their budget policy and media relations... but our party shares the opinion in principle that these channels should be restricted or banned from operating in Estonia," Helme said.

Security services in neighboring Latvia have recently raided the Baltic Media Alliance, which owns First Baltic Channel, on suspicion that its co-owner has violated anti-Russia sanctions. Russia has repeatedly accused the Baltic states of discriminating against its media.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Interior Minister Parliament Budget Tallinn Alliance Estonia Latvia Media TV From

Recent Stories

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

31 minutes ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

27 minutes ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

1 hour ago

Innovation Arabia 13 to discuss challenges posed b ..

1 hour ago

LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediati ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.