Estonian Interior Minister Visits Hungary To Discuss Migration Policy - Press Service

Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:36 PM

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Mart Helme, the Estonian minister of the interior and the leader of the Conservative People's Party, departed for a two-day visit to Hungary in order to discuss migration policy, the ministry's press service said on Monday.

Later in the day, Helme is due to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and State Secretary for Family and Youth Affairs Katalin Novak. On Tuesday, the Estonian politician is supposed to meet with Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter.

"The visit is intended to intensify the relationship between Estonia and Hungary.

At the Interior Ministry level, we want to get an idea about Hungary's experience in forming migration policy and thwarting migration," Helme said.

He added that he would discuss with Orban and Novak bilateral relations at the levels of political parties and the European Union.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia has repeatedly expressed its opposition toward the European Union's migration policy. Its members have been known to make xenophobic and anti-Semitic statements, criticize local journalists who, supposedly, report on their activities in a biased manner.

