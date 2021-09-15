HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Estonia's Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to satisfy the appeal of parliamentary member Kalle Grunthal regarding an alleged violation of the voting procedure during the summer presidential election.

Grunthal also challenged the results of the presidential vote, announced by the National Electoral Committee on August 31, which revealed Alar Karis as the winner. Karis, the sole candidate in the race to succeed outgoing President Kersti Kaljulaid, is expected to assume office on October 11.

"The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court has concluded that the complaint of a violation of the voting procedure is not justified and will not be satisfied, the result of the presidential election will remain in force," the court said in a statement.

Karis's presidential bid was backed by 72 out of 101 lawmakers, with the minimum number of votes standing at 68.

After the voting, Grunthal lodged a protest regarding the fact that one of the lawmakers violated the secrecy of voting by casting their ballot from a car, as they were unable to reach a voting booth due to illness. The National Electoral Committee rejected the claim, citing video footage of the incident, where the voter was isolated enough to cast their ballot in line with the requirement of election secrecy.