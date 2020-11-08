Estonian Leader Calls Defense Council Meeting After Ministers Slam US Election

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said Sunday she would call a defense council meeting in the coming days over an out-of-line remark by two cabinet ministers who called the US election rigged.

Finance Minister Martin Helme and his father, Mart Helme, both from the right-wing Conservative People's Party, said on radio that Donald Trump had lost the polls to Joe Biden because of voter fraud, which Trump's legal team has threatened action on despite providing no proof.

"Considering that today's actions of the interior and finance ministers have damaged our alliance [with the US] I will call the National Defense Council in the coming days to formulate a clear stance on such matters," Kaljulaid wrote on Facebook.

Kaljulaid, who was one of the first leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory on Saturday, said Estonian ministers were in no position to question the choice of the American people and vowed to protect the small Baltic nation's alliance with the United States for the sake of its security.