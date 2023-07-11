Estonian President Alar Karis said he hoped that Sweden's NATO membership bid would be cleared as soon as possible after Stockholm reached a breakthrough deal with Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Estonian President Alar Karis said he hoped that Sweden's NATO membership bid would be cleared as soon as possible after Stockholm reached a breakthrough deal with Ankara.

"Hope that accession of #Sweden will be completed as soon as possible," Karis said on Twitter.

NATO announced on Monday night, on the eve of the Vilnius summit, that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that Ankara would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure ratification.

In return, Sweden agreed to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalization.