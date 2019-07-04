UrduPoint.com
Estonian Leader Congratulates Trump On Independence Day, Affirms Country's Reliability

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid congratulated US President Donald Trump on Independence Day and assured her counterpart that Washington can always rely on Tallinn, according to her comments released by her office on Thursday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid congratulated US President Donald Trump on Independence Day and assured her counterpart that Washington can always rely on Tallinn, according to her comments released by her office on Thursday.

July 4 marks Independence Day in the United States, a Federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

"Let me convey to you and the people of the United States my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the US Independence Day.

I know that Estonia can count on you, Mr. President, your administration and the American people, and let me assure you that the United States can always rely on Estonia," the statement said.

Estonia, a member of NATO, actively promotes its close ties with the United States and hosts various drills organized by the alliance. The Baltic nation has repeatedly called for boosting defense capabilities on its Russian border, citing the threat coming from its eastern neighbor. Moscow has refuted all accusations of it being any kind of threat.

