Estonian Leader Says Ready To Meet With Russian President Putin

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Estonian President Alar Karis said he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Certainly, if an invitation is received, it will be necessary to respond to it. If there is a reason to meet with Putin, it will need to be done," Karis said in an interview with ETV+.

He said the international situation is difficult and it changes almost every day.

"But at the moment I think that talks with Putin should not be conducted by me alone or by the US president, but by NATO and European countries all together. I think at the moment this is the most important task," Karis said.

