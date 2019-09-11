(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday urged the world's countries to create the legal space and foster public-private partnership for transition to green energy, during her keynote speech at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

"[We need] smart and innovative creation of the legal space combined with the deep trust and cooperation between private and public sector. Not investing as a state, but creating legally permissive state for private ideas to fly and to test and try new technologies," the president said.

According to Kaljulaid, the European Union is ready to declare the necessity of "climate neutrality" by 2050.

"It is the world`s biggest and richest single market, and it has a political class, which understands that these objectives can only be achieved if we skew the market forces and force the market to adapt to our demand of CO2 emissions. This is torturous to current energy producers and distributors, but this torture is absolutely necessary," she added.

The World Energy Congress is organized by the World Energy Council for leaders of the global energy industries to discuss new ideas, strategies and future of world's energy market.