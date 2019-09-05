Estonian Media Uncover 'Secret' US Special Forces Base

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) A "secret" US special forces base has been operating in Estonia for five years, the public broadcaster said Wednesday after allegedly gaining access to the facility.

The ERR said it was not allowed to disclose the site's location. They identified the man who agreed to speak to them as Kevin Stringer, a senior officer of the Southern European Task Force.

Stringer told the investigative reporters that the US personnel at the base would soon have a new place to train. A US-Estonian deal will see the Pentagon pay $15.7 million for the training camp.

The clandestine base was set up in response to a referendum in Crimea to rejoin Russia and a war that broke out in eastern Ukraine soon afterwards. Washington blames Moscow for the hostilities but the latter denies a role in them.