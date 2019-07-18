UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Military Labels Sputnik 'Sinister Propaganda'

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Estonian Military Labels Sputnik 'Sinister Propaganda'

An official Estonian military magazine has labeled Sputnik Estonia a "sinister propaganda" tool for its alleged habit of giving snappy headlines to stories based on army press releases

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) An official Estonian military magazine has labeled Sputnik Estonia a "sinister propaganda" tool for its alleged habit of giving snappy headlines to stories based on army press releases.

The article in this month's edition of the Sodur defense publication was penned by Indrek Halilov, an analyst from the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces.

Halilov called Sputnik Estonia, Baltnews and RuBaltic three major "regional propaganda channels" and singled out Sputnik as being the vilest and most active of them.

Sputnik picks up all press releases published by the Estonian armed forces, he said, but tops them with provocative headlines and includes expert opinions critical of the Baltic nation's defense policy.

The analyst identified several narratives that were constantly popping up on the three news websites, including NATO's controversial role in Estonia and anti-Russian sentiment in the Estonian top brass.

Russian media in Estonia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the trio of a coordinated crackdown and disregard for freedom of expression.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Estonia Media All From Top

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

10 minutes ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

1 hour ago

Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: A ..

1 hour ago

G7 Finance Chiefs Call on Cryptocurrencies, Facebo ..

19 seconds ago

Nine Killed, 60 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Kand ..

22 seconds ago

Majority of Americans in Favor of Admitting Puerto ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.