Estonian Military Labels Sputnik 'Sinister Propaganda'

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) An official Estonian military magazine has labeled Sputnik Estonia a "sinister propaganda" tool for its alleged habit of giving snappy headlines to stories based on army press releases.

The article in this month's edition of the Sodur defense publication was penned by Indrek Halilov, an analyst from the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces.

Halilov called Sputnik Estonia, Baltnews and RuBaltic three major "regional propaganda channels" and singled out Sputnik as being the vilest and most active of them.

Sputnik picks up all press releases published by the Estonian armed forces, he said, but tops them with provocative headlines and includes expert opinions critical of the Baltic nation's defense policy.

The analyst identified several narratives that were constantly popping up on the three news websites, including NATO's controversial role in Estonia and anti-Russian sentiment in the Estonian top brass.

Russian media in Estonia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the trio of a coordinated crackdown and disregard for freedom of expression.