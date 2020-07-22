UrduPoint.com
Estonian Military Receives 1st Batch Of New US-Made Automatic Firearms - Defense Forces

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Estonian Military Receives 1st Batch of New US-Made Automatic Firearms - Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Estonian defense forces have received the first batch of the new R20 Rahe automatic firearms manufactured by the US-based Lewis Machine & Tool Company (LMT), the military agency's press service said on Wednesday.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (ECDI) and the LMT signed a framework agreement for the supply of automatic firearms to the Baltic country in July of last year.

"The purchase of the new R20 Rahe automatic firearms is undoubtedly of crucial importance for the defense sector. The fact that the weapons are supplied by an American manufacturer is also important.

The United States is one of our most important allies, and this shows that we are doing our best to strengthening our allied relations," Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik said, as cited by the press service.

Estonia purchased a total of nearly 19,000 weapons. The delivery will take place in six stages from 2020 to 2021, but the timing may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has so far received 1,250 R20 Rahe assault rifles, 250 TA-R20 sniper rifles and 70 M203 grenade launchers along with accessories.

More Stories From World

