Estonian Military Says US Strategic Bombers Conducted Training Flights Over Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Two US Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, conducted training flights over Estonia last week, the press office of the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday.

"Two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers of the US Air Force conducted training flights over Estonia on Saturday, in collaboration with the Estonian Defense Forces' pathfinder teams. The bombers arrived in Estonia from Fairford Air Force Base in the UK," the Estonian military said.

During the drills, the ground and air forces trained cooperation during combat.

The United States conducts such exercises on an ongoing basis to test its own combat readiness. Similar exercises also help improve the level of training of NATO member states' military specialists.