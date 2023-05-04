UrduPoint.com

Estonian Ministry Says Gov't Considering Allowing Same-Sex Marriage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Estonian Social Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that it had submitted for approval a bill allowing two adults to register marriage regardless of their sex

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Estonian Social Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that it had submitted for approval a bill allowing two adults to register marriage regardless of their sex.

"The developed amendments include, among other things, amendments to the law on the family.

If now the law says that marriage is (possible only) between a man and a woman, then in the future two individuals will be able to marry, regardless of their sex," the ministry said.

Social Affairs Minister Signe Riisalo added that the adoption of the cohabitation law in 2014 was an important step towards ensuring equal opportunities for all residents of the country.

