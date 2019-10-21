Estonian, Moldovan Leaders, Nazarbayev to Attend Emperor Enthronement Ceremony in Japan

UrduPoint.com
ALMATY/CHISINAU/TALLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Moldovan leader Igor Dodon and Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Monday that they would take part in Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo on the following day.

Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, a day after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicated due to his deteriorating health. The enthronement ceremony is expected to be attended by about 2,000 dignitaries from Japan and more than 170 other countries.

Kaljulaid will attend the ceremony and after that will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the country's business community, according to a statement published on the Estonian president's office website.

"The Head of State has also scheduled a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the sphere of digital and cyber issues, and at the UN Security Council.

The Head of State will also meet with the Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, take part in a round table convening start-up companies led by women, entitled Startup Lady, and deliver a lecture to the students of Yokohama University. President Kaljulaid also has a business diplomacy related meeting with the representatives of Toyota, FujiSoft and Itochu," the statement said.

Dodon wrote on Facebook that he had arrived in Tokyo for the enthronement ceremony. The president added that he also planned to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Nazarbayev's press secretary Aidos Ukibay wrote on Twitter that the former Kazakh leader would also participate in the ceremony and hold a series of meetings.

