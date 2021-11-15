UrduPoint.com

Estonian National Defense Council To Discuss Migrant Crisis On Tuesday - Reports

Estonian President Alar Karis is convening the National Defense Council to discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, national media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Estonian President Alar Karis is convening the National Defense Council to discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, national media reported on Monday.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, the Delfi portal reported.

Karis will also meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian President Egils Levits in Vilnius on Monday to discuss what the media calls a "hybrid attack" by Belarus, according to Delfi.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving at the border with Belarus, and accused Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU anymore, as it has neither money nor resources due to the sanctions.

