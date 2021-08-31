Estonian National Museum Head Karis Elected as President - Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Estonian National Museum director Alar Karis, who was the only candidate for presidency, was elected to the top post in the second round of voting in the parliament, the legislature announced.

The first round was held on Monday. Karis failed to be elected, as he lacked five votes to pass the threshold. He remained the sole candidate in Tuesday's second round, although the electoral commission announced that lawmakers could nominate other candidates after collecting 21 signatures.

"To be elected, a candidate had to secure the votes of at least two-thirds of people's deputies, that makes 68 votes out of 101. A total of 72 lawmakers voted for Karis, eight ballots were not filled in. A total of 80 lawmakers voted," the Estonian parliament said in a statement.

The president of Estonia is elected for a term of five years. No one can be elected president for more than two consecutive terms. Estonian citizens by birth, aged at least 40 can be nominated to the post.