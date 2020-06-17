UrduPoint.com
Estonian Naval Ships Complete Participation in NATO Baltops 2020 Drills - Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Estonia's naval ships completed their participation in the NATO naval exercises Baltops 2020, which took place on June 7-16, the general staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.

"The exercises were held in the southwest of the Baltic Sea near the coast of Germany and Denmark to the Polish coast.

From the Estonian Navy, a divers unit, the Sakala minesweeper, and the Wambola command vessel, a total of about 80 sailors, took part in the exercises. The Sakala discovered a few mines, and divers were able to practice mine clearance," the statement said.

In total, the 49th Baltops 2020 drills involved 3,000 people from 19 countries, 29 ships and 29 aircraft and helicopters.

