UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Opposition Lawmakers Fail To Get Majority To Oust Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:41 PM

Estonian Opposition Lawmakers Fail to Get Majority to Oust Prime Minister

Estonian opposition lawmakers on Friday failed to get enough votes to pass a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the press service of the parliament said

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Estonian opposition lawmakers on Friday failed to get enough votes to pass a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the press service of the parliament said.

"At today's extraordinary sitting, the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) discussed the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Juri Ratas, which was submitted by 44 members of the Riigikogu. The motion of no confidence was not supported. 40 members of the Riigikogu voted in favour and 55 were against," the press release of the parliament read.

Kaja Kallas from the Estonian Reform Party explained that the current Estonian government made a bad impression.

"We all know that the original source of the problems of this Government is the Estonian Conservative People's Party, but what makes us worry is that the word of the Prime Minister does not count in this Government and the position of the Conservative Party always prevails. After the Government took office, the Prime Minister has said already 14 times that the behaviour of the Ministers of the Government was unacceptable, improper and must not be repeated. But still we see that the reproachable behaviour is repeated," Kallas said, according to the press release.

Ratas denied the suggestions that the Estonian government was not working properly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Estonia All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Budget deficit jumping to unsustainable levels: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered place ..

4 minutes ago

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) stages rally

4 minutes ago

Departments hold rallies in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

IAF19 accepting applications for summer internship ..

54 seconds ago

Germany Sees WWII Damages Row With Poland 'Legally ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.