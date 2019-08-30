Estonian Opposition Lawmakers Fail to Get Majority to Oust Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Estonian opposition lawmakers on Friday failed to get enough votes to pass a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the press service of the parliament said.

"At today's extraordinary sitting, the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) discussed the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Juri Ratas, which was submitted by 44 members of the Riigikogu. The motion of no confidence was not supported. 40 members of the Riigikogu voted in favour and 55 were against," the press release of the parliament read.

Kaja Kallas from the Estonian Reform Party explained that the current Estonian government made a bad impression.

"We all know that the original source of the problems of this Government is the Estonian Conservative People's Party, but what makes us worry is that the word of the Prime Minister does not count in this Government and the position of the Conservative Party always prevails. After the Government took office, the Prime Minister has said already 14 times that the behaviour of the Ministers of the Government was unacceptable, improper and must not be repeated. But still we see that the reproachable behaviour is repeated," Kallas said, according to the press release.

Ratas denied the suggestions that the Estonian government was not working properly.