Estonian Opposition Leaders Urge Prime Minister To Dismiss Interior, Finance Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

The leaders of Estonia's Social Democratic and Reform parties on Friday called on Prime Minister Juri Ratas to remove the interior and finance ministers in the wake of a scandal involving Police and Border Guard Board Director General Elmar Vaher

On Wednesday, the Police and Border Guard Board informed its employees about possible 6 million Euros budget cuts, necessitating a dismissal of 150 people. Vaher claimed that there was no other way to cut the expenses.

"We have become witnesses of the events jeopardizing the rule of law and the democratic governance. The people of Estonia do not deserve such a government and especially ministers Martin and Mart Helme.

The least that Juri Ratas can do right now is to send to the president a resignation letter for both Helmes," Indrek Saar, the Social Democratic Party's leader, said.

The Reform Party's Kaja Kallas went even further, demanding from Ratas to either fire every minister involved in the scandal or dismiss the entire government.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Mart Helme announced Vaher's temporary suspension, mentioning a disciplinary proceeding against the director general. The Finance Ministry's Martin Helme asked for Vaher's resignation letter. The director general, however, remained defiant, ignoring calls for resignation and promising to go to work on Friday.

