Estonian Opposition Re-Schedules Vote Of No Confidence In Prime Minister For August 30

Sat 24th August 2019

Estonian Opposition Re-Schedules Vote of No Confidence in Prime Minister for August 30

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The parliamentary faction of Estonia's biggest opposition party, the Estonian Reform Party (ERP) decided to re-schedule the no confidence vote against Prime Minister Juri Ratas from August 26 to August 30, the party's press service said in a statement on Friday.

"An extraordinary meeting is scheduled for 10:00 [07:00 GMT], August 30. We have prepared a motion of no confidence, which all lawmakers from the Reform Party, Social Democratic Party and an independent lawmaker promised to support," Kaja Kallas, the leader of the ERP was quoted as saying in the statement.

The no confidence vote was proposed following the scandal around the Police and Border Guard board, which informed its employees about possible 6 million Euros budget cuts, necessitating a dismissal of 150 people.

Kallas demanded from Ratas to fire every minister involved in the scandal or dismiss the entire government accusing the officials of jeopardizing the rule of law and democratic governance.

As of now the no confidence motion is unlikely to pass as the opposition currently has 45 votes out of 51 necessary.

