Estonian Opposition Says Plans Motion Of No-Confidence Against Prime Minister

Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Estonian opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa are planning to propose a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and expect the Social Democratic Party (SDE) to join, EKRE chairman Martin Helme said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Estonian opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa are planning to propose a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and expect the Social Democratic Party (SDE) to join, EKRE chairman Martin Helme said on Wednesday.

In late April, the Estonian government approved a budget strategy for 2022-2025 that included a number of austerity measures and cuts in spending.

"We went to both opposition parties several weeks ago with a proposal to start a vote of no confidence in Kaja Kallas. Our attitude is that all this fiscal, tax and austerity policy is the policy of the whole government and the prime minister is responsible for it," Helme told Estonian broadcaster ERR, adding that "In principle, Isamaa agrees with this and we are currently negotiating with the SDE.

"

While Helme is convinced that getting enough votes in parliament will not be an issue, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder is more cautious.

"We will wait and see if such an agreement is reached and a vote of no confidence is initiated. These discussions have indeed been held. Today, I do not dare to confirm or deny it," Seeder said.

On Tuesday, the two parties failed to pass a no-confidence vote against Defense Minister Kalle Laanet, with 42 votes in favor and 57 against.

