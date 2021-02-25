(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Estonian lawmaker Jevgeni Ossinovski on Thursday criticized the President Kersti Kaljulaid for statements he claims perpetuates the discrimination of the Russian-speaking minority in her address to the nation.

Ossinovski explained on national radio Vikkerradio that the remarks Kersti Kaljulaid made on the anniversary of Estonian independence, on February 24, about the need for Russian speakers to have their children schooled only in Estonian language were an unwelcome departure from her usually cautious approach to the issue of national identity.

"It was a stark juxtaposition between 'us' and 'them.' I think it was inappropriate and people reacted to her address negatively," Ossinovski said during the broadcast.

The lawmaker said ethnic Russians wanted their voices to be heard, especially when it came to their children. He argued that he wanted the minority language to be balanced with the majority language.

"I do not think I must send my child to an all-Estonian school. I would rather send him to one teaching in both languages. The president needs to look for points of convergence and create a sense of unity," he said.

The Russian-speaking minority, who make up about a quarter of Estonia's population, continue to feel marginalized by Estonian politicians, with languages taught in schools serving as a key flashpoint in the issue.